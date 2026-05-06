Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Shut for 6 Hours, Delays, Cancellations Likely

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Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be suspended for six hours on Thursday, May 7, as part of its annual pre-monsoon maintenance programme. The temporary shutdown, scheduled between 11 am and 5 pm, is expected to disrupt both domestic and international flight schedules.

Airport authorities said both the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain non-operational during this period. Airlines and aviation stakeholders were informed about the planned closure nearly six months in advance to allow adjustments in schedules. Security Scare at Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word ‘Danger’ Discovered Inside Lavatory of IndiGo Flight.

Mumbai Airport Closure: Impact on Flight Operations

Passengers travelling to or from Mumbai on May 7 are likely to face delays, rescheduled departures, and possible cancellations. Flights scheduled close to the reopening time may also experience cascading delays due to congestion.

The afternoon slot is typically one of the busiest periods at the airport, which could intensify the impact, especially for connecting passengers. Mumbai Airport Chaos: SpiceJet Flights Cancelled After Delays, Passengers Protest at Terminal 1 (Watch Videos).

Why the Runways Are Being Closed

According to officials, the closure is part of an annual monsoon preparedness exercise aimed at ensuring runway safety during heavy rainfall. The inspection will include checks for cracks, wear and tear, and potential waterlogging issues that could affect aircraft movement. The airport’s airside infrastructure spans over 1,000 acres, making preventive maintenance critical ahead of the monsoon season.

Airport authorities said the maintenance schedule was shared well in advance with airlines, regulators, and other stakeholders. This coordination is intended to help carriers reschedule flights, minimise disruptions, and manage passenger flow more effectively. Specialised equipment and monitoring systems will be used to complete the work within the six-hour window.

Advisory for Passengers

Travellers scheduled to fly on May 7 have been advised to take the following precautions:

Check flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport

Monitor updates regarding delays or cancellations

Plan for additional buffer time, especially for connecting flights

Expect congestion after operations resume at 5 pm

Given the high passenger traffic handled daily at Mumbai Airport, delays may continue into the evening even after flight operations restart.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).