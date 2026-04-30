Mumbai Airport Chaos: SpiceJet Flights Cancelled After Delays, Passengers Protest at Terminal 1 (Watch Videos)

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Chaos erupted at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after multiple SpiceJet flights were delayed and cancelled late on Wednesday night, April 29, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and frustrated. The disruption peaked when passengers of a Mumbai–Delhi flight were boarded after hours of delay, only to be informed later that the flight had been cancelled.

The incident triggered protests inside the terminal, with travellers raising slogans and demanding accountability. The situation highlighted concerns over passenger handling and communication during prolonged delays at one of India’s busiest airports. Mumbai Airport Fire: Minor Blaze Erupts at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Chaos: Flight SG 631 Cancellation Triggers Unrest

The disruption escalated after SpiceJet flight SG 631 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed for nearly four hours. Passengers said they were eventually boarded following the wait, but were later informed of the cancellation. The sudden decision led to anger among travellers, many of whom had already endured hours of uncertainty and discomfort.

Viral Videos Capture Passenger Protests After SpiceJet Flight SG 631 Cancellation

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Videos circulating on social media showed passengers raising slogans such as “SpiceJet Haay Haay” inside the terminal. Travellers were seen confronting airline staff and demanding answers over what they described as mismanagement. Eyewitness accounts suggested that tensions remained high, though airline staff present at the scene attempted to manage the situation. Security Scare at Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word ‘Danger’ Discovered Inside Lavatory of IndiGo Flight.

Multiple Flights Cancelled and Delayed

Apart from SG 631 (Mumbai–Delhi), two more flights, SG 553 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), were also cancelled, compounding travel disruptions.

Additionally, flights to Ahmedabad were delayed, affecting passengers across several domestic routes and adding to congestion at the airport.

Airline Response Cites Operational Issues

Responding to the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said: “Three SpiceJet departures from Mumbai, SG 631 (Mumbai-Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), were cancelled on April 29 due to operational reasons, including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at the previous station (Bagdogra) of the operating aircraft, which led to FDTL limitations for the crew. The airline is operating additional flights today to accommodate the affected passengers.”

The airline added: “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding.” It also clarified that two Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights were delayed due to weather disruptions at Varanasi and Bagdogra but have since departed.

Passengers alleged that they received limited updates from ground staff during the delays. Several travellers, including families and elderly passengers, reported being left without clear information about revised schedules or alternative arrangements.

Some passengers also claimed they were made to wait inside aircraft without adequate ventilation and basic amenities. Complaints included lack of drinking water and insufficient on-ground support during the disruption.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).