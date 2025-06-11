Mumbai, June 11: An unofficial locker service operated by an autorickshaw driver who received online praise for assisting US visa applicants has been shut down by Mumbai's BKC police in an unusual crackdown. By offering to protect bags for a fee of INR 1,000, the driver, who worked close to the US Consulate at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), addressed a significant problem for applicants: the inability to bring personal belongings onto the consulate grounds. Online, he received praise for his quick thinking and entrepreneurial spirit, with many people applauding him for offering a much-needed service in the absence of official locker facilities.

The story went viral after visa applicant Rahul Rupani posted about his experience on social media. When he was stuck outside the consulate without a place to put his bag, the driver came up to him and promised to keep it safe. The driver allegedly stated, "I do this every day, just INR 1,000." Rupani, who was impressed by the system's effectiveness, calculated that the man made between INR 6 and 8 lakh a month. The driver later clarified, though, that his monthly income was only about INR 25,000. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Dies, 3 Injured After Being Crushed by Water Tank Burst in Nagpada.

Rahul Rupani's Post

The popularity of the post prompted a police inquiry. Officers discovered that the driver was part of a group of around a dozen others, all from the nearby Bharat Nagar slum, who ran a makeshift locker service using a nearby shop. While police acknowledged that the service fulfilled a genuine need, they also pointed out that these individuals lacked the appropriate licenses to operate such a business, raising security concerns. Though no FIR was registered, the driver has since ceased operations. Mumbai Rains Videos: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bring Relief from Humidity; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Its Weather Forecast for Today.

Because there are no designated lockers for storing bags, visa applicants frequently encounter difficulties close to the US Consulate. The auto driver's initiative filled a crucial void in this regard. His story emphasises the need for formal storage solutions that are safe, accessible, and regulated, as well as the consulate's inadequate infrastructure to handle the thousands of visitors it receives each day.

