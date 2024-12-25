In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl died, and three people suffered injuries after being crushed by the RCC water tank burst in Mumbai's Nagpada on Wednesday, December 25. According to the reports, the cement water tank overflowed on Wednesday morning, and pressure caused the tank to burst. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. Airbag Kills Child in Navi Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Airbag Following Car Accident in Vashi.

Minor Girl Dies, 3 Injured After Being Crushed by Water Tank

Minor girl killed, three others injured after being crushed by RCC water tank burst in Nagpada area of Mumbai: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2024

