Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning, offering much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall throughout the day, with intermittent heavy spells expected in some areas. As the city inches closer to monsoon, expected between June 10–15, Mumbaikars can look forward to more cloud cover, scattered showers, and a break from the intense summer heat. Videos circulating on social media show dense clouds and continuous rainfall. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued As Thunderstorm, Moderate Rainfall Likely in City Today; Thane May Also Receive Downpour.

Mumbai Rains

VIDEO | Rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).#MumbaiWeather #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/d41swTWq32 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. (Visuals from the Wadi Bunder area) pic.twitter.com/ddAOiLBcnn — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Today

