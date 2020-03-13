Mumbai Central Railway Station to Be Renamed as Nana Shankarseth Terminus As Maharashtra Assembly Passes Proposal

Mumbai Central (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ Youtube)

Mumbai, March 13: The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the proposal to rename Mumbai Central station in the city as "Nana Shankarseth Terminus". The proposal to rename the station would now be sent to the Railway Ministry, officials said. Jagannath "Nana" Shankarseth was a philanthropist and educationist recognised for his contribution to Mumbai's development. After Elphinstone Is Renamed as Prabhadevi, Demands to Name Matunga and Kings Circle After Gods Grow.

The Proposal was moved by transport ministry headed by Anil Parab. Late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb used to speak highly of Shankarseth. He had also asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to rename Dadar TT flyover after Shankarseth and the civic body had unveiled a statue of him at Nana Chowk.

ANI Tweet:

Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed the proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as Nana Shankarseth Terminus. https://t.co/eYyPOZgkRH — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The demand for changing Mumbai Central's name after Jagannath Shankarsheth was made in 2017 when Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant demanded renaming of the railway station in Lok Sabha. He had also demanded that Charni Road should be renamed as Girgaum.

During the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party regime between 1995 and 1999, Victoria Terminus station was renamed as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. In 2018, Elphistone Road station was rechristened as Prabhadevi.