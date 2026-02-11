Mumbai, February 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially inaugurated India’s first "musical road" on Wednesday, February 11, adding a unique technological landmark to the Mumbai Coastal Road. Located on the northbound carriageway toward Worli, the 500-meter stretch is engineered to play the Academy Award-winning song “Jai Ho” as vehicles pass over it. This innovative project makes Mumbai only the fifth city in the world to feature "melody road" technology, joining the ranks of Japan, South Korea, Hungary, and the UAE.

The initiative, developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a cost of approximately INR 6.21 crore, was conceptualised to blend engineering with cultural pride. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former MP Rahul Shewale, who originally proposed the idea, the Chief Minister experienced the melody firsthand during a demonstration ride. Officials noted that the choice of “Jai Ho” was intended to evoke a sense of patriotism among commuters using the city's newest high-speed corridor. Mumbai: Alert Railway Ticket Clerk John Paul Rescues Elderly Woman From Fatal Fall at Kurla Railway Station (Watch Video).

Mumbai Gets India’s 1st Musical Road: Melody Road Inaugurated on Coastal Road

How the Musical Road Works

The "singing" effect is achieved through high-precision engineering known as rumble strips or grooves. These strips are embedded into the asphalt at mathematically calculated intervals and depths. When a vehicle’s tires strike these grooves, the resulting friction and vibration generate specific sound frequencies that combine to form a recognisable melody.

Unlike traditional music, this tune is not played over speakers; it is physically generated by the interaction between the car and the road surface. The sound is designed to be clearly audible inside the vehicle, even with the windows rolled up, providing a private concert-like experience for the passengers. What Is ‘Missing Link’ Project? Know How the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Will Change Your Commute As MSRDC Sets New Opening Date for May 2026.

Speed and Lane Requirements

To hear the “Jai Ho” melody accurately, motorists must follow specific driving conditions:

Target Speed: The tune is calibrated to play correctly when vehicles maintain a steady speed of 70 to 80 kmph.

The tune is calibrated to play correctly when vehicles maintain a steady speed of 70 to 80 kmph. Lane Positioning: The musical grooves are installed exclusively in the first lane (adjacent to the central divider).

The musical grooves are installed exclusively in the first lane (adjacent to the central divider). Location: The stretch begins approximately 500 meters after motorists emerge from the northbound Marine Drive-Worli underground tunnel.

Safety and Signage

To ensure that the musical feature does not distract drivers or cause sudden braking, the BMC has installed a series of warning signs. Motorists will see alerts at 500 meters, 100 meters, and 60 meters before the start of the musical section. These signs are placed inside the tunnel to allow drivers enough time to safely align their vehicles in the correct lane and adjust their speed before hitting the musical tracks.

Background on ‘Melody Roads’

The concept of a musical road originated in Japan in 2007 after an engineer, Shizuo Shinoda, accidentally discovered that a bulldozer's markings on a road created rhythmic sounds. Since then, the technology has been used globally as both a tourist attraction and a safety "nudge" to encourage drivers to maintain consistent speed limits.

The Mumbai installation was executed with technical support from a Hungarian firm, utilising specialised road-music technology to ensure the complex notes of the A.R. Rahman composition were replicated with high fidelity.

