Mumbai, February 16: A major tragedy was averted at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Monday, February 16, when a man was discovered sleeping directly on the railway tracks just moments before a local train was scheduled to arrive. The incident, which occurred around 3:00 PM at Platform No. 1, triggered panic among hundreds of commuters.

Alert passengers spotted the man and immediately began shouting to warn the incoming motorman, who successfully applied emergency brakes to stop the train just meters away from the individual. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and safely removed the man from the tracks. Preliminary reports suggest the individual was in an inebriated state and appeared to be mentally disoriented. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Persons Killed, 6 Injured After Falling off Overcrowded Moving Train in Thane.

‘Drunk’ Man Sleeps on Railway Track at CSMT Station

Following the rescue, the man was taken into custody for further questioning. The incident caused a brief disruption in suburban services on the Central Line, as local train movements on Platform 1 were halted for approximately 15 to 20 minutes to clear the tracks and ensure safety.

Railway police have registered a case against the individual under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act, which pertains to drunkenness or creating a nuisance on railway property. Officials are currently investigating how the man managed to descend onto the tracks unnoticed despite the heavy security presence at the terminus. Mumbai Metro Line 4 Pillar Collapse in Mulund: At least 3 Injured After Slab Falls on Vehicles on LBS Road (Watch Video).

Motorman and Passenger Vigilance

Eyewitnesses praised the motorman’s rapid response, noting that the train was already entering the platform when the alarm was raised. "The passengers' screams were instrumental," a railway official stated. "In a station as noisy as CSMT, the collective effort of the commuters ensured the motorman received the signal to stop in time."

The RPF has initiated a review of CCTV footage to trace the man's movement prior to the incident. Initial observations indicate the man may be homeless and frequently wanders near the station area. He has been sent for a medical examination to JJ Hospital to assess his mental health status.

