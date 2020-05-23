Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video

Fire Near Eastern Express Highway in Bhandup (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 23: A massive fire broke out at an open ground near the Lok Priya Park in Bhandup (East), in close proximity to Nahur, on Saturday afternoon. The blaze was reported in the area adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway (Highway). As soon as the incident was reported, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fight fighting operations are currently on. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Shanties Behind City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central; Watch Video.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Till now, there have been no reports of any casualties. In the clips being shared on social media, thick black smoke can be seen emanating from the ground. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Andheri, 4 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway:

Earlier this week, a similar fire was reported from a residential building in Mumbai's Mazgaon area. The blaze broke out in two flats on the sixth floor of the seven-storey structure. No injury was reported in the incident.