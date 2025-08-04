Mumbai, August 4: The Bandra police recently arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor sister-in-law. The police also took the accused's wife into custody for trying to hide the crime. Police officials said that the woman assisted her minor sister in delivering a child at home. The alleged incident came to light when the minor girl was admitted to a hospital.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the victim lived with her elder sister and her brother-in-law in Bandra. The teenager victim told cops that her sister's husband allegedly raped her multiple times between March 2024 and July 2025. She also told cops that her elder sister threatened her and did not allow her to seek help when she informed her about being pregnant. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Smashing Granite Cutter on Her Head in Borivali, Surrenders Before Police.

Accused's Wife Tries to Cover Up His Crime, Threatens Minor Sister

Shockingly, the woman did not allow her minor sister to visit a doctor or seek medical treatment to cover her husband's alleged crime. Cops also learnt that the accused woman conducted her minor sister's delivery at home. However, the victim had to be rushed to Bhabha Hospital after her condition worsened. Alert medical staff informed the police, who immediately reached the hospital and recorded her statement.

Husband-Wife Duo Booked and Arrested After the Incident

"After the minor's condition stabilised, we recorded her statement. Based on her account, we booked her brother-in-law and her elder sister. Both were later arrested," a police officer said. Later, cops arrested the husband-wife duo under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

It is also reported that the victim gave birth to her child at the hospital, where the two are said to be in a stable condition. The victim's sister has been charged with concealing information of an offence, destroying the evidence, and threatening the teenager.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

