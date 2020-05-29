Mumbai: List of Non-COVID-19 Hospitals and Clinics in the City With Online Status Dashboard For Checking Availability of ICU Beds, Ambulance Facility And Other Details

Hospital. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 29: Novel coronavirus cases are steadily rising in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, people with other health problems are finding it difficult to find hospitals. To help those in need, Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, has released a website that lists out non-COVID-19 treatment hospitals/medical institutions in the city. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges Over 62,000 With 2,682 New Cases and 116 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

According to projectmumbai.org, the initiative is supported by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The website gives a list of hospitals along with an online dashboard providing details about facilities available, ambulance facility, the total number of ICU beds, etc. Currently, 29 clinics and hospitals are on the list. Catch all breaking news and updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

List of Non-COVID-19 Hospitals in Mumbai:

Andheri East: Apex Hospital

Bandra West: Bandra Holy Family Hospital

Bhandup: Criticare Multispeciality Hospital

Bhandup West: Dr Meena's Multispeciality Hospital

Borivali West: Lotus Hospital

Borivali West: TRINITY Hospital

Byculla: Balaji Hospital

Chembur: Apollo Hospital

Chembur East: Zen Hospital

Chinchbunder: Saboo Siddique Hospital

Colaba: Indu Clinic Colaba

Dahisar East: Tanvi Nursing Home

Dahisar East: Pragati Multi Speciality Hospital

Dharavi: Dhanvantari Nursing Home

Ghatkopar (E): Dr Amit Shah clinic

Ghatkopar West: Global Nursing Home

Girgaon: Jain Convest Hospital

Girgaon: Brahman Sabha Hospital

Goregaon East: Mamta Nursing Home

Goregaon west: Shree Sai Clinic

Grant Road: Fauziya Hospital

Kandivali West: Paarth Hospital

Kherwadi, Bandra East: Shakuntal Chitra Nursing Home

Kurla East: Chintamani Hospital

Kurla West: New Noor Hospital

Mahim West : Rahul Nursing Home

Malabar Hill: Elizabeth Hospital

Malad East: M.W.Desai Hospital Govind Nagar

Malad West: Lifeline ICCU Maternity And Nursing Home

Malad West: Hayat Multispeciality Hospital

Malad West: Surana Hospital

Mandvi: Noor Hospital (Maternity Home)

Matunga West: Saraswati Nursing Home

Mulund East: Spandan Hospital

Mulund West: Platinum Hospital

Parel: Global hospital

Prabhadevi: Asha Surgical

Prabhadevi: Siddhivinayak Hospital

Prabhadevi : Kowli Hospital

Santacruz: Wellcare Hospital

Santacruz East: Prerna Nursing Home

Santacruz East: Silver Coin Nursing Home

Santacruz East: Sanjivani Nursing Home

Sion West: Life care hospital

Tardeo: Apollo Hospital

Vile Parle East: Babasaheb Gawde Hospital

According to the latest update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has so far reported 36,710 coronavirus cases with 1,437 new patients from the last update. Till now, 1,173 patients also died due to the infection.