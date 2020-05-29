Mumbai: List of Non-COVID-19 Hospitals and Clinics in the City With Online Status Dashboard For Checking Availability of ICU Beds, Ambulance Facility And Other Details

Mumbai, May 29: Novel coronavirus cases are steadily rising in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, people with other health problems are finding it difficult to find hospitals. To help those in need, Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, has released a website that lists out non-COVID-19 treatment hospitals/medical institutions in the city. Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges Over 62,000 With 2,682 New Cases and 116 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.
According to projectmumbai.org, the initiative is supported by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The website gives a list of hospitals along with an online dashboard providing details about facilities available, ambulance facility, the total number of ICU beds, etc. Currently, 29 clinics and hospitals are on the list.
List of Non-COVID-19 Hospitals in Mumbai:
- Andheri East: Apex Hospital
- Bandra West: Bandra Holy Family Hospital
- Bhandup: Criticare Multispeciality Hospital
- Bhandup West: Dr Meena's Multispeciality Hospital
- Borivali West: Lotus Hospital
- Borivali West: TRINITY Hospital
- Byculla: Balaji Hospital
- Chembur: Apollo Hospital
- Chembur East: Zen Hospital
- Chinchbunder: Saboo Siddique Hospital
- Colaba: Indu Clinic Colaba
- Dahisar East: Tanvi Nursing Home
- Dahisar East: Pragati Multi Speciality Hospital
- Dharavi: Dhanvantari Nursing Home
- Ghatkopar (E): Dr Amit Shah clinic
- Ghatkopar West: Global Nursing Home
- Girgaon: Jain Convest Hospital
- Girgaon: Brahman Sabha Hospital
- Goregaon East: Mamta Nursing Home
- Goregaon west: Shree Sai Clinic
- Grant Road: Fauziya Hospital
- Kandivali West: Paarth Hospital
- Kherwadi, Bandra East: Shakuntal Chitra Nursing Home
- Kurla East: Chintamani Hospital
- Kurla West: New Noor Hospital
- Mahim West : Rahul Nursing Home
- Malabar Hill: Elizabeth Hospital
- Malad East: M.W.Desai Hospital Govind Nagar
- Malad West: Lifeline ICCU Maternity And Nursing Home
- Malad West: Hayat Multispeciality Hospital
- Malad West: Surana Hospital
- Mandvi: Noor Hospital (Maternity Home)
- Matunga West: Saraswati Nursing Home
- Mulund East: Spandan Hospital
- Mulund West: Platinum Hospital
- Parel: Global hospital
- Prabhadevi: Asha Surgical
- Prabhadevi: Siddhivinayak Hospital
- Prabhadevi : Kowli Hospital
- Santacruz: Wellcare Hospital
- Santacruz East: Prerna Nursing Home
- Santacruz East: Silver Coin Nursing Home
- Santacruz East: Sanjivani Nursing Home
- Sion West: Life care hospital
- Tardeo: Apollo Hospital
- Vile Parle East: Babasaheb Gawde Hospital
According to the latest update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has so far reported 36,710 coronavirus cases with 1,437 new patients from the last update. Till now, 1,173 patients also died due to the infection.