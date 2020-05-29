Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges Over 62,000 With 2,682 New Cases and 116 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 29: The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 62,000 on Friday, as the State Health Department recorded a total of 2,682 new cases and 116 deaths in the last 24 hours. The single-day count of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra is the sharpest since the disease outbreak in the state. COVID-19 Tally in Delhi Rises to 17,386, Death Toll Mounts to 398, Total 7,846 Recovered So Far, Says Satyendar Jain.

The cumulative death toll stands at 2,098. Bulk of the cases have been recorded in Mumbai, the financial hub of India and state capital. According to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the state is also witnessing a steady increase in the number of recovered patients.

"The number of coronavirus patients in the state has increased by 2,682 today and the total number has now reached 62,228," said Tope, adding that the corresponding period of last 24 hours also saw 8,381 patients being cured and discharged.

"A total of 26997 patients have been cured and sent home from the hospitals so far. The number of active patients in the state is 33,124," Tope added.

Stats Released by State Health Ministry

Maharashtra records 116 deaths today, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day. 2,682 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported today; taking the total number of cases to 62,228. Death toll stands at 2098: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/2t2T76oW85 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Across India, the number of coronavirus cases has accelerated to 1,65,799, including nearly 90,000 active cases and over 71,100 discharged. The recovery rate is hovering above 42 percent, higher than the global average. The death count currently stands at 4,706.

Globally, the pandemic has infected over 59,45,000 people and claimed more than 3,62,000 lives. In the worst-affected - United States - the toll of active infections crossed 17,77,000 today and the death count surged over 1,03,000. Despite the rising death count, the country is heading towards completely reopening all sectors of the economy.