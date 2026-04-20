Mumbai local train services on the Central line were thrown out of gear on Monday morning, April 20, after an empty suburban local train derailed near Dombivli railway station. The incident occurred at approximately 8:09 AM as the rake was being moved from the Kalwa Car Shed toward Kalyan. While three coaches jumped the tracks near Platform 1, no injuries were reported as the train was not carrying passengers at the time.

Peak-Hour Disruptions and Service Suspensions

The derailment took place during the height of the morning rush hour, leading to the immediate suspension of local train operations on Platforms 1 and 2 for safety inspections. The blockage caused a ripple effect across the Central Line, resulting in at least three suburban services being held up and numerous others facing significant delays or diversions. Jannat Zubair and Brother Ayaan Zubair Assaulted on Panvel Highway in Mumbai, Team Issues Statement (See Post).

Empty Rake Derails At Dombivli Station

Local train derailment at Dombivali station on Monday morning in Mumbai. Empty rake goes off track. Video credit to the respective owner. pic.twitter.com/AuMjzwh5EA — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) April 20, 2026

Just Another Day for Mumbai Local Travellers, Says X User

Commuters travelling toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan reported overcrowded platforms and stalled trains. To manage the congestion, railway authorities diverted some services to the fast tracks, though commuters were still advised to factor in additional travel time.

Technical Team Is Actively Working To Resolve the Issue, Says Central Railway

Due to empty EMU rake derailment at Dombivli station, Down slow Line train services are currently affected between Diva & Kalyan since 08.09 hrs. Down slow line services are running on diverted route via Down fast line from Diva to Kalyan. Our technical team is actively working… — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 20, 2026

Restoration Efforts and Technical Response

Technical restoration teams, along with senior railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), reached the site shortly after the incident. Restoration work was initiated on a priority basis to rerail the affected coaches and repair any potential damage to the track infrastructure. It is reported that engineers are currently inspecting the point switches and track alignment in the vicinity of Platform 1 to ensure the route is safe for resumed traffic.

Internal Inquiry Ordered

Central Railway has confirmed that an internal inquiry will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the derailment. Investigators will look into potential factors, including track maintenance, mechanical issues within the empty rake, or human error during the shunting process from the Kalwa shed. While services on the fast line remained operational, the slow corridor toward Kalyan faced intermittent pauses throughout the morning. Normal operations are expected to resume fully once the technical teams complete their safety audit of the affected section.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of DRM Mumbai Central Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).