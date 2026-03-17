A popular name in the television industry, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and her brother Ayaan recently escaped a physical assault on the highway in Mumbai. The sibling duo was allegedly chased in broad daylight. Going by the previous reports, Jannat and Ayaan were attacked in Panvel by an anonymous person. The reason behind the assault is still not known. A police investigation into the matter is underway. ‘Eid Mubarak’: Jannat Zubair, Actress and Social Media Influencer, Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr With Family in Medina.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Issues Statement After Attack on Highway

Assuring that both Jannat and Ayaan are safe, a statement by Jannat's team on social media read, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. – Team Jannat Zubair".

Jannat Zubair Team Statement on Assault - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

The team further wrote the caption, “We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information.” 'Laughter Chefs 3' Stars Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav Meet Lionel Messi, Share Exciting Photos on Social Media (View Pics).

Netizens React to Attack on Jannat Zubair and Brother

Expressing concern, one of the netizens commented, "Hope you both are doing well now. Praying for your safety from the almighty". Another one shared, "This must have been so scary. So glad you both are safe, May Allah always keep you under His protection".

"Please take care of yourselves Jannat and Ayaan it’s so scary to hear what happened but we are so glad you both are safe now...We are always standing by you no matter what happens!", read the third remark. One of the cybercitizens penned, "I hope you get justice as soon as possible. Take care, you both".

Popular on social media, Jannat Zubair was recently seen as one of the contestants on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( Jannat Zubair Rahmani Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 12:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).