Mumbai, November 13: The Western Railways, on Friday, gave a nod to school teacher and non teaching staff for using the suburban train services to travel. However, they will need a valid identity card to enter the railway station. As reported by the news agency ANI, the PRO of the Western Railways said, "On the request of Maharashtra government, permission has been granted by Railway Ministry, to school teachers & other non-teaching staff of schools to travel by suburban train services with immediate effect. Valid identity cards are necessary for entry at stations." Mumbai Local Train Update: Here's What CM Uddhav Thackeray Said on Resumption of Services For All Commuters.

Till October 20, people who were involved in 'Essential Services' as categorised by the Maharashtra Government were allowed to travel in the local train services of the Central and the Western Railways, through a QR code mechanism. The women passengers were allowed to use the services from October 23 onward. Bombay High Court has also allowed the advocates to travel on the local trains. Temples, Other Places of Worship May Reopen in Maharashtra After Diwali, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray .

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 8 has said that the state government was in touch with the centre, regarding the opening of local train services to the general public and a decision will be taken soon. "We are in talks with the centre for the resumption of Mumbai local services for the general public. The decision will be taken soon," he said.

