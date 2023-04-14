Mumbai, April 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a police constable was allegedly attacked with a knife after he tried to help a cop arrest a man in Powai. Police officials said that the constable was attacked after he tried to help another cop nab a man who was reportedly caught trying to break into a Powai restaurant. The police constable identified as Prashant Dhuri (32) sustained five stitches.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place when the attacker identified as Subrato Das (28) was trying to break into a restaurant in Powai. Unfortunately, Das was caught red-handed by traffic cop Ravindra Jadhav, who was on night patrol duty. When Jadhav tried to arrest Das, he managed to set himself free and fled from the spot. Maharashtra Businessman Arrested for Making Hoax Call to Mumbai Police, Wanted To Harass Cousin Over Land Dispute.

Das Manages To Flee From Jadhav's Hand

An officer privy to the case said that another police constable who was also present at the spot chased Das for about 400 metres. Running away from police, Das entered an under-construction site near the L&T gate. After chasing Das, Dhuri caught hold of him, however, the accused removed a knife and attacked the constable. Das ran out of luck as more police officials reached the spot after they were alerted by the two cops.

The police arrested Das and took him into custody. They rushed Dhuri to a nearby hospital where he was administered first aid. A police officer said that Constable Dhuri was later rewarded for his bravery. After the incident came to light, cops learned that the accused is a history sheeter. Mumbai: Woman Chases Phone Thief From Juhu to Andheri After He Snatches Her Mobile While She Waits for Bus Post Office, Catches Him With Help of Biker; Drags Accused to Police Station.

In a separate incident, the Mumbai police arrested a man who posed as a cop and extorted money. Officials of Sakinaka police said that the accused used to target paan shops and extort money from them on the pretext of keeping cigarettes in those shops. A police ID and several packets of foreign cigarettes were recovered from his possession.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).