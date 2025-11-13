Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai, November 13: Former Australian Trade and Investment Minister Andrew John Robb AO suffered a medical emergency while attending the Maritime Exhibition at Mumbai’s NESCO Centre, Goregaon, late last month. Robb, who was in the city for the event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, was found unconscious inside a restroom on the premises and was swiftly rescued by on-duty police officers.

According to Vanrai Police Inspector Subhashchandra Posture, officers received an alert around 4:35 p.m. that a person had collapsed in a toilet near Hall No. 6, where the Prime Minister’s programme was underway, Mid Day reported. “We rushed to the spot and found a foreign national lying on the floor, still breathing. He was shifted by ambulance to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors began immediate treatment,” Posture said. Vijay Kumar Dies: Central Railway's New General Manager Passes Away in Mumbai.

Police initially identified the man through a gold exhibition pass bearing the name Andrew Robb AO. Further checks revealed his hotel key card and visiting card, confirming his identity as the former Australian minister. Authorities quickly informed the Australian Consulate in Mumbai and his hotel. Mumbai Garba Night Brawl: 19-Year-Old Beaten by Group at Navratri Dandiya Event at Goregaon’s NESCO Compound (Watch Video).

Robb was later moved to Breach Candy Hospital for continued observation and discharged after two days of treatment. Senior police officials confirmed that he made a full recovery and has since safely returned to Australia.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid Day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

