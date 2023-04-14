Mumbai, April 14: A 27-year-old woman showed immense courage and strength when she chased a man who snatched her phone in the city and got him arrested. Police officials said that the woman, a graphic designer by profession, chased the phone snatcher from Juhu to Andheri and managed to catch him. After catching the accused, the woman handed over the phone thief to the police.

According to a report in Mid-day, the woman has been identified as Nejal Shukla, a resident of Kandivali East. An officer said that the incident took place on Wednesday at the Kapaswadi bus stop in Juhu at around 8 pm. After leaving her workplace, Shukla was waiting at the bus stop for a bus in order to go to Santacruz railway station. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

Woman Chases Accused From Juhu to Andheri

Shukla said that she watching videos on YouTube on her phone when the accused came on a bike and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing from the spot. "I immediately caught an auto rickshaw which was passing by but it was not possible to catch the snatcher. That's when I requested a biker passing by the auto to help me. I sat pillion and requested the man to chase the biker," Shukla said.

The woman along with the biker chased the accused for seven minutes from Juhu to Andheri West, however, he managed to give them a skip. Following this, the woman requested the biker to take her to a nearby police station. On their way to the police station, the woman once again spotted the accused, who was sitting on his parked bike in a lane. The woman and the biker slowly approached the man and caught hold of him. He even tried to run but failed. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Accused Handed Over to Cops

The woman checked the accused's pocket but could not find her phone. She realised that the accused had given the mobile phone to his gang members. Later, the woman with the help of the biker dragged the accused to DN Nagar police station, where she lodged a complaint against the phone snatcher.

Speaking about the incident, Rakesh Pawar, API, DN Nagar police station said, "We have arrested the accused, Mohsin Mohamad Rafiq Khan. We could not find any other criminal cases against him. The stolen mobile phone has not been recovered yet."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).