Mumbai, August 23: A case of fraud was reported from Mumbai where a sales executive of a car showroom duped a poor man of Rs 75,000 on the pretext of giving him a brand new vehicle. Reports inform that the executive of a showroom in Agripada area of South Mumbai, between Byculla and Mumbai Central. According to a report by TOI, the fraudster took the initial payment of Rs 75,000 from the victim. Soon after the incident came to light, the accused was arrested by the Agripada police.

The report adds that cops arrested Iqbal Siddiqui and are now looking for his accomplice named Shahid Sayyed. The TOI report states that in December 2019, a taxi driver identified as Sanjay Kadam had gone to a car showroom. He met the sales manager to buy a car to run as a private taxi. However, Iqbal, asked him to pay Rs 10,000 as the booking amount. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

The TOI report states that after he exhorted Rs 10,000 from him, he asked for Rs 15,000 more two days later for a driving license and later Rs 75,000 for permits. However, the man who wanted the car never got one. After the poor man realized he was duped, he went to the showroom and found out that the executive was sacked by the company.

