Mumbai Man Whose Mother Died in China Waits For Mortal Remains to Arrive, Says 'Transportation Delay May Be Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Mumbai man's mother passes away at a hospital in China (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 18: Puneet Mehra, whose mother lost her life at a hospital in China after passing out on a Melbourne to Mumbai flight via Beijing on January 24 appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi & External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for early repatriation of her mortal remains. Mehra's mother passed away last month and till now her mortal remains have not reached India.

According to an ANI tweet, Mehra said, "Due to some reason transportation process could not be initiated, I do not know if it was due to coronavirus. It has been so long and my mother's mortal remains are not yet back, I do not know what state she is in. I appeal to PM and government to bring her back." On the other hand, COVID-19 claimed 1,800 lives till now, as per the Chinese government. Coronavirus Scare in India: 'Emergency Notification' on Deadly Virus Goes Viral on WhatsApp; It is Fake, Clarifies Government.

Check ANI tweet:

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to widespread scare across the world. Panic and fear have gripped India in the backdrop of outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan city of China. Several patients showing symptoms have been quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus.