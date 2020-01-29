Coronavirus Scare in India: 'Emergency Notification' on Deadly Virus Goes Viral on WhatsApp; It is Fake, Clarifies Government

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 29: Panic and fear have gripped India in the backdrop of outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan city of China. A number of suspected patients returning from China have been quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, a message was going viral on WhatsApp and other social media platform with claims that the Ministry of Health has issued an advisory, describing coronavirus as "very very serious and fatal". Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

"Most urgent, very serious, important information: Ministry of health's emergency notification to the public that the Coronavirus influenza outbreak this time is very very serious & fatal. There's no cure once you are infected. Its spreading from China to various countries (sic)," read the viral WhatsApp post. The "emergency notification" further advised people not to let their throat dry to avoid coronavirus infection. Coronavirus Latest Updates: As Death Toll Crosses 130 in China, India Plans to Evacuate Its Citizens, Symptoms You Should Watch out For.

As the WhatsApp post was being widely shared, the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday issued a clarification, stating the "advisory" was fake. "Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media. No such notification has been issued," read a tweet from PIB Fact Check.

PIB Fact Check Tweet on 'Coronavirus Emergency Notification'

Fake emergency notification from @MoHFW_INDIA is doing rounds on social media No such notification has been issued !!! For prevention against #Coronavirus and travel advisory, pls see:https://t.co/ybsKk8c5tChttps://t.co/qnK1JCVhmI For Queries on #nCoV : Call +91-11-23978046 pic.twitter.com/UuRhm1ZiA8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 29, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked people to refrain from travelling to China. The novel coronavirus is a new strain of virus that spread from China's Wuhan and brought the city to lockdown. The Indian government is also on high alert and is taking all preventive measures in order to stop the virus from entering the country.

