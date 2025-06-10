London, June 10: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and Europe, health authorities in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm over a new and highly contagious variant, officially designated NB.1.8.1 and informally dubbed "Nimbus." As per reports, this new strain is rapidly spreading in several countries, including China and Hong Kong, and a surge has already been reported. While hospitalisations remain low, experts have warned vulnerable groups to stay cautious.

The "Nimbus" variant is characterised by its increased transmissibility, leading to a growing proportion of global infections. While initial reports suggest symptoms largely mirror previous strains, some doctors are highlighting specific distinctions, including a "razor blade sensation" in the throat and a notable impact on the gastrointestinal system. As this new variant gains traction, understanding its characteristics is crucial for public safety and response. Let's learn all about the new COVID-19 strain. COVID-19 Cases in US: New Coronavirus Strain in China Which Led to Hospitalisations Reaches America; Cases Reported in New York, Ohio and Other States.

What Is Nimbus?

The Nimbus variant, officially designated NB.1.8.1, is a newly identified sub-lineage of the Omicron family of the SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 virus, currently being monitored by global and Indian health authorities. Nimbus, though not officially classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC) yet, was first detected in January 2025. It has drawn attention due to its higher transmissibility and potential for mild immune evasion. Preliminary reports suggest that while it spreads quickly, it generally causes mild to moderate symptoms similar to earlier Omicron variants, such as sore throat, fatigue, and fever. COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Cross 4,000 Mark; Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat Among Worst-Hit States.

Signs and Symptoms of New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus

Sore throat

Mild to moderate fever

Cough (dry or with phlegm)

Fatigue or body aches

Runny or blocked nose

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Mild Diarrhea

Heartburn

Bloating

Constipation

Abdominal pain

Loss of taste and smell appears to be less common with this variant. Most patients recover with basic care, but the elderly and those with underlying conditions should stay cautious. While the Nimbus variant currently appears to cause milder symptoms and fewer hospitalisations, experts emphasise the importance of continued vigilance. Vaccination, mask-wearing, and timely testing remain crucial to controlling its spread.

