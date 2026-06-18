Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted for 17 Minutes After Man Walks From Andheri to Azad Nagar on Tracks

A 24-year-old man allegedly climbed onto the tracks at Andheri Metro station and walked nearly two kilometres to Azad Nagar Metro station on Wednesday afternoon, causing a temporary disruption to Mumbai Metro One services. Authorities said train operations were halted for 17 minutes after station staff spotted the trespasser on the tracks.

Police have registered a case against the man, a resident of Vasai who works at a clothing shop in Ghatkopar. Investigators are trying to determine why he entered the restricted area, though initial inquiries suggest he had been distressed following a dispute with his brother earlier in the day. Metro Line 3 Update: Airtel and VI Connectivity Extended Across Underground Aqua Line; Connectivity Now Available Till BKC, Acharya Atre Chowk.

Mumbai Metro Services Disrupted as Man Walks Along Tracks Between 2 Stations

According to police, the man entered the track area at Andheri Metro station and proceeded to walk along the route towards Azad Nagar. The station controller noticed the incident and immediately alerted security personnel. As a precautionary measure, services on platform number two were suspended while officials responded to the situation. Metro operations resumed at 3:59 pm after a 17-minute interruption.

FIR Registered Under Metro Railways Act

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the man under Sections 64 and 67 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The charges relate to unlawfully entering metro premises or trespassing on metro tracks and unlawfully obstructing the running of a metro train. Mumbai Local Trains to Run Full Weekday Schedule on Sunday to Facilitate Travel for NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Students.

Investigators said the man had been involved in a dispute with his brother earlier on the same day. A police officer said he travelled from Vasai to Andheri by local train before entering the metro station to continue his journey to Ghatkopar.

“His answers were vague,” said an officer at the Andheri police station. “He had a dispute the same day with his brother; the brother assaulted him,” the officer said, adding that the man travelled from Vasai to Andheri by local train and then reached the Andheri metro station to reach Ghatkopar.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man wanted to use a restroom at Andheri Metro station but became frustrated after allegedly not receiving a clear response. Police said he then climbed down onto the tracks. However, authorities noted that the exact reason behind his actions remains unclear. Further investigation is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).