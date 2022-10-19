Mumbai, October 19: The Mumbai police received bomb threats from an anonymous caller on main control room about bombs being planted at three places in the city on Tuesday. The caller had threatened to bomb movie halls and malls in the Andheri-Vile parle belt. After the call was made the officials beefed up the security measures and alerted the forces across the city, while an investigation to identify the caller is also underway.

According to reports, the caller claimed that the explosion will take place in Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu and Sahara Hotel Airport in Mumbai after which police sprung into action. Bomb Threat Call Received For Moscow-Delhi Flight, Passengers Deboarded Safely at IGI Airport

The team of Sahar Airport Police Juhu, Amboli and Bangur Nagar Police Station were deployed and began a probe but nothing untoward was found. CISF and BDDS were also involved in the operation that lasted till 1 am. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Who Made Video Call Threatening Bomb Blast to Santacruz Resident Arrested

Reports said that the anonymous phone call was made at around 10:30 last night. Mumbai Police is identifying the caller so that further action can be taken.

Recently several cases of hoax bomb calls have been reported. Last month, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the bustling Zaveri Bazaar area of Mumbai. The accused had allegedly called the Mumbai police control room on about a bomb planted at Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.

Earlier this month, IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat warning on flight number 6E 6045 that was going from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The threat email warned of a bomb in one of the IndiGo flights at Mumbai airport, but during the inspection of the flight, nothing was found.

