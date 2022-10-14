A bomb threat call was received for a flight coming from Moscow to Delhi late Thursday night. All the passengers and crew members were deboarded after a call about a bomb in the flight was received last night, ANI reported. The flight had 386 passengers and 16 crew onboard.

Bomb Threat for Delhi-Bound Flight:

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/2nDBWJhZWW — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

