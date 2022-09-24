On Saturday, the Mumbai Crime Branch team arrested the accused, Ranjit Kumar Sahani, a resident of Bihar for making a bomb threat call to a person in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. The hoax bomb threat call had created havoc on Friday in the city. "He was arrested in Charni Road area of ​​South Mumbai. Investigation underway," the Mumbai Police said.

Accused Makes Bomb Threat Call to a Person in Santacruz

