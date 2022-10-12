Mumbai, October 12: An unidentified person has been booked on the charges of identity theft and forgery for allegedly using the login credentials of a police officer and clearing three pending passport applications. The suspect logged into the online passport verification system managed by the central government and completed the verification process of three passport applications and forwarded them to the passport office, reported Times of India.

An FIR was registered at the Azad Maidan police station after the complaint of a police inspector. "The three applicants whose files were cleared reside in the jurisdiction of Chembur, Tilak Nagar, and Antop Hill police stations. We will check who these applicants are and if there is any criminal record against them. We will also probe if there is a common link between them," the cops were quoted as saying. Mumbai: Family Suspects ‘Jinn’ of Stealing Gold, Cash Worth Rs 14 Lakh, Niece Turns Out To Be Thief.

The incident took place on September 24, when the office was shut due to a government holiday. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the unidentified person(s) under sections 465, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66D, 66C, and 70 of the IT Act. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Found Murdered in Under-Construction Building’s Swimming Pool in Vikhroli, Probe On.

