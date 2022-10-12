Mumbai, October 12: A strange incident of theft has come to the light where a south Bombay-based family did not report the gold jewellery missing from their home over the past year as they thought it was the doings of a jinn or spirit. However, they filed a complaint when Rs. 10 lakh went missing from the home, reported the Times of India.

Acting on the complaint, the Byculla police started a probe and found that the thief was none other than the niece of the complainant. During interrogation, she revealed that she handed over the stolen items to her cousin in Surat. On the basis of the information, cops arrested three accused in the case and recovered cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from Surat in Gujarat. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Found Murdered in Under-Construction Building’s Swimming Pool in Vikhroli, Probe On

“When we received the complaint, the complainant had told us that only R14 lakh worth of cash and gold jewellery was stolen from the residence. But during the course of the investigation, the complainant told us that they had found gold missing on several occasions earlier too. When asked why no complaint was filed earlier, the complainant said that he thought the jinn was behind it”, said the cops. Video: Man Shoots Dead Girlfriend in Broad Daylight in Mumbai’s Boisar, Later Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle.

As per the reports, the arrested people were identified as Hussain Patrawala (19) and his two friends, Hussain Bombaywala (22), and Abbas Attari (22), all Surat residents.

