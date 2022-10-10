Jogeshwari, October 10: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Vikhroli where a dead body of a 19-year-old teenager was recovered from a swimming pool of an under-construction building on October 6. The deceased was identified as Sumit Rajesh Jambhale, a resident of Kolhapur, reported the Times of India.

As per the reports, the deceased had recently come to stay at his uncle Sandesh Jadhav's residence in Vikhroli East. The dead body was first spotted by a security guard of the under-construction building on October 6. He immediately informed the cops. The police arrived on the spot as soon as informed. On arrival, the cops found the dead body floating in the swimming pool filled with rainwater. Reportedly, the dead body had serious injury marks on the head, shoulder, and hand. Mumbai Shocker: Teen Beaten to Death by Inmates at Children's Home in Matunga; Four Detained.

The locals identified the body as that of Sumit Jambale. As per the reports, the cops found bloodstains on the third floor of the building. According to the police, the teenager was first beaten up there and later thrown down. The deceased was in a relationship with a girl. He had a scuffle with the ex-boyfriend of his girlfriend. The friends of the deceased said that the ex-boyfriend had warned Sumit to stay away from the girl. Delhi Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Near Ramlila Ground.

Meanwhile, chats between Sumit and the suspect where the latter had threatened Sumit came to fore. Cops have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. Statements of the girl and the suspects were recorded by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).