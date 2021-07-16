Mumbai, July 16: Vehicular movement was disrupted and several areas were waterlogged after heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and surrounding areas on Friday. Parts of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar also witnessed heavy rainfall which led to traffic snarls. Local train services that connect Mumbai to neighbouring areas were also affected due to incessant rainfall. Mithi river swelled after continued downpour. Mumbai Rains: 3 NDRF Teams Rushed to Mumbai to Tackle Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rainfall.

In Mumbai, water-logging was reported from Sion, Kurla, Bandra, Andheri, Santacruz and other areas. Waterlogging on railway tracks, mainly between Sion and Vidya Vihar section on the central line, and Chunabhatti-Tikal Nagar section on the Harbour line, delayed local train services. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed waterlogged tracks at the Sion railway station. Mumbai BEST Bus Update: Several Buses Diverted Due to Heavy Rains and Water Logging; Check List.

Mumbai Rains: Waterlogged Streets

For decades, @mybmc has been unable to fix the flooding at King's Circle, Matunga. See the situation today. And we are the richest civic body in the entire country. Vote these haftawallahs out in 2022.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/6SUs8zeIRa — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) July 16, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Mumbai | Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xp8hZDA6TJ — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Mumbai, especially its suburbs, have been receiving heavy rains since early morning. According to the BMC, in the past 24 hours, the city has received 64.45 mm rainfall with 127.16 mm in its Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in the city's Eastern Suburbs. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to Mumbai to tackle waterlogging in several parts of the city.

NDRF Rushes Teams to Mumbai:

Following heavy downpour, Tulsi lake, one of the two lakes that supplies water to the BMC area started overflowing due to rains. Mithi river also swelled up after which nearly 250 residents of a slum-dominated area in Mumbai's Kurla were evacuated.

"People residing in Kranti Nagar, a slum-dominated area in Kurla west, located along the bank of Mithi river, were shifted to nearby municipal schools after its water level touched 3.7 metres in the morning with its danger mark being 4 metres," official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

