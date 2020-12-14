Mumbai, December 14: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and other parts of Maharashtra can expect light to moderate rains during the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday morning. According to the IMD forecast, rainfall will continue till evening and clouds will hover over Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra throughout the day. Winter 2020: North India to Experience Dense Fog Over Coming Days, Mercury Likely to Dip by 2–3 Degrees, Says IMD.

"In the next 24 hours, rain is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the western coast. The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but cloudiness and low visibility will continue," the IMD predicted. Rainfall started in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad early this morning as predicted by the IMD. Winter 2020: Season's First Snowfall Lashes Plains of Kashmir Valley.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD said parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad received moderate rain during last 3-4 hours. "Latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next 3-4 hours," he added. He warned that there could be traffic jams due to low visibility.

IMD Predicts More Rainfall, Traffic Jams Due to Low Visibility:

Latest satellite image indicating cloudyness over North Konkan region. Light to mod rains expected to continue for next 3,4 hrs. There could be traffic jams, poor visibility.. Drive slowly as roads could be wet. Its raining Mumbai Thane around too. pic.twitter.com/tT8KLchfCn — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 14, 2020

"There could be traffic jams, poor visibility. Drive slowly as roads could be wet (sic)," Hosalikar tweeted. Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI for Mumbai was 108.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).