New Delhi, December 13: Dense fog is expected to engulf parts of North India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD informed that several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh will feel the winter chills over the next 5 days. "Dense to very dense fog very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days, over Uttarakhand during next 2 days, over plains of Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 3 days", the IMD press release read.

On Sunday, dense fog was observed over Punjab, Bihar, Odisha and West Rajasthan, moderate fog over isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Assam & Meghalaya. Winter 2020: Season's First Snowfall Lashes Plains of Kashmir Valley.

The IMD further added that the temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degree Celsius over Madhya Pradesh, by 3-4 degree Celsius, over West Bengal & Sikkim and by 2-3 degree Celsius, over Gujarat during next 2-3 days. The current weather conditions is due to the influence of northwesterly and southeasterly wind confluence over central parts of the country. In the wake of the current weather system, rain/thundershowers are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next 4 days and over Central Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa during next 2-3 days.

