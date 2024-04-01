Mumbai, April 1: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man working as a peon in a Santacruz school for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. Police officials said that the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl several times on the school premises over the past three months. The alleged incident came to light after the victim told her family members about the sexual assault.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after the minor girl faced difficulty in walking and was taken to hospital. An officer said that the accused, a 39-year-old resident of Lower Parel, had threatened the minor girl to remain silent. Peon Sexually Assaults Four-Year-Old Girl at Pvt School in Mumbai; Parents Stage Protest.

The officer further said that the child had been sexually assaulted in the past three months. The accused used to take the minor girl to a store room located under a staircase of the school building where he would sexually assault her. The alleged incidents of sexual assault took place between December 2023 and earlier this month.

Cops also said that they are probing the case to see if the accused person has assaulted any other children at the school. The police have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act that deals with rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation. ‘Consent of Minor Girl is Immaterial’: Mumbai Court Sends Man to 10 Years in Jail for Raping Teen Who Was ‘in Love With Him’.

In a separate incident, six people were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a man for stealing 23 kg cardamon. The six people thrashed the man and forced him to lick shoes, a police official said. The incident occurred under the APMC police station jurisdiction on March 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).