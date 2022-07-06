Mumbai, July 6: A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and taking a 25-year-old woman from Mumbai to Bihar and raping her.

Police officials said that the accused identified as Vaisaid Nisar alias Husaid, has been arrested and sent to police custody.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police have launched a manhunt for Husaid's relatives - Kali Shaikh, Mutim, Shahjahan, Shabana and Mutim's father.

A police officer said that Shaikh was stalking the 25-year-old central Mumbai resident online and in person since November 2021.

In January 2022, when the woman took a train to visit North India, the accused made her get off at Jabalpur and took her to Bihar and Nepal.

