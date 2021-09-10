Mumbai, September 10: A shocking rape incident has come to light from Mumbai where a woman was brutally raped and a rod was inserted into her private organ. Reports inform that the heinous crime was reported from Mumbai's Saki Naka area on Thursday. Soon after the incident was reported, cops swung into action and one person has been arrested in connection with the dastardly rape incident.

The brutalisation of a 30-year-old woman took place late on Thursday night, police informed. According to the cops, after raping the woman in Khirani Road area of Sakinaka, the accused allegedly pushed a rod into her genitals before escaping. Reports inform that the victim, who was found bleeding profusely, was rushed in a critical condition to the BMC's Rajawadi Hospital. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

Reports inform that the woman remains under treatment after the brutal incident. According to a report by IANS, Sakinaka Police Station's Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused, identified as 45-year-old Madhu Chavan, has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the crime.

