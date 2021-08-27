New Delhi, August 27: In a shocking incident, a man in Mumbai allegedly stabbed his12-year-old daughter with a knife after he had a fight with his wife. Reports inform that the 34-year-old accused suspected his wife of infidelity and in a fit of rage he attacked his daughter five times with a knife and fled from the spot. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Madhya Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Man Killed Over Personal Enmity in Indore's Mhow.

Soon after the incident came to light, a complaint was registered at the Tilak Nagar police following which a case of attempt to murder was filed against Kamlesh Solanki for attempting to kill his daughter. The victim of the attack, ie. the man's daughter, is identified as Bhakti. The report informs that Solanki, suspected his wife of infidelity which led to a lot of issues between the couple. Rajkot: Man Abducts Sister for Marrying Against His Wishes; Arrested.

Solanki’s wife, Mamta was fed up with the fights with her husband and decided to go and stay at her mother's place. She took her daughter along with her and stayed with her parents. Reports inform that the incident took place when she returned home from her parent's house. The TOI report informs that Solanki attacked his daughter girl with a knife five times on Wednesday night at Siddharth Nagar in Chembur and fled from the spot.

The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital by her mother and neighbours where she is undergoing treatment. As per reports, Solanki took the extreme step as he was angry that the girl went along with her mother.

