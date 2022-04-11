Mumbai, April 11: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stopping his car in the middle of a road in Borivali (West) and dozing off in the vehicle. Police officials said that the accused slept in the car thus causing a traffic jam on early Saturday.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident took place around 12.15 am on the northbound stretch of Link Road near the Fire Brigade office. A team of policemen patrolling the area noticed the traffic jam. Kerala Shocker: 38-Year-Old Man Hacks Parents to Death in Thrissur; Absconding.

A taxi driver informed the cops that a man had parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and had fallen asleep. A police officer went up to the car and tried to wake the driver, who was then questioned about his irresponsible behaviour.

Police said that the driver identified as Pradeep Sakpal, a resident of Borivali (West) was reeking of alcohol. Following this, the accused was taken to the police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

The police booked Sakpal under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and 130 (duty to produce licence and certificate of registration) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).