Mumbai, December 29: In a tragic incident, a Bandra resident was fatally stabbed late Wednesday night after objecting to a group of men blowing cigarette smoke into his daughter’s face. The incident occurred at Tony’s store in Mumbai’s Chapel Road.

According to a report in Mid Day, the victim, identified as 51-year-old Shafi Fernandes, was at the store with his wife, Zian, and their 25-year-old daughter when the accused, 23-year-old Mohammad Shaikh, and his three friends entered. Shaikh allegedly blew smoke deliberately towards Fernandes’ daughter, leading to a heated argument. The dispute escalated, resulting in Shaikh allegedly stabbing Fernandes with a knife. Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive by In-Laws Over Family Dispute in Bhandup Area of Mumbai.

Fernandes was rushed to Bhabha Hospital by his wife and daughter, where he was pronounced dead. “Shaikh was arrested from his residence in JJ Colony, Bandra, while the others are currently on the run,” stated Police Inspector Pradip Karkare. Mumbai: Man Who Set Couple on Fire in Kandivali Arrested for Double Murder After 22 Years From Pune.

“Fernandes was stabbed at multiple places on his body including head, neck, chest and arm by using a sharp knife. We registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of women), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 34 (criminal act involving several individuals) and sections of Maharashtra police act." the officer added. The investigation is ongoing.

