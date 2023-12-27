Mumbai, December 27: A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said the police on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter. Maharashtra Shocker: Cops Nab Man in 24 Hours Who Killed His Girlfriend in Gadchiroli

"32-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute and two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter," Police said.

"The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

