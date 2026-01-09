Thiruvananthapuram, January 9: In a major breakthrough in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest (Tantri) of the world-renowned Lord Ayyappa Temple. The arrest followed several hours of intensive questioning at a secure location in Thiruvananthapuram, marking a critical turn in a case that has embroiled the temple’s highest religious and administrative echelons.

The Arrest of the Chief Priest

Kandararu Rajeevaru, who holds the hereditary position of Tantri at Sabarimala, was taken into custody after investigators allegedly found evidence linking him to the misappropriation of temple gold. According to SIT officials, the arrest was recorded at approximately 2:30 PM on January 9, 2026. Rajeevaru is the 11th person arrested in the case. Investigators had previously questioned him in late 2025, but his formal arrest was recorded today after new statements from other accused individuals, including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar and the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, reportedly pointed toward his involvement. Sabarimala Gold Theft: ED Registers Case, SIT Takes ‘Tantri’ Kantaru Rajeevar Into Custody.

Details of the Gold Theft Case

The case revolves around the alleged theft and misappropriation of gold-plated panels from the temple’s Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) and the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures. The investigation suggests that under the guise of "restoration and replating," sacred gold-coated copper plates were illegally transported outside the temple premises.

Key findings by the SIT include:

Unauthorized Transport: Gold-plated items were allegedly moved to Chennai for repairs in violation of the Sabarimala Temple manual.

Misappropriation: Investigators allege that while a significant amount of gold was officially sanctioned for replating, only a fraction was actually used, with the remainder being siphoned off.

Corruption Charges: As the Tantri receives a salary from the Devaswom Board, officials have invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

Who is Kandararu Rajeevaru?

Kandararu Rajeevaru belongs to the Thazhamon Madom, the traditional family that holds the hereditary right to perform the role of Tantri (chief priest) at Sabarimala. The Tantri is the final authority on all ritualistic matters at the hill shrine. While Rajeevaru had previously maintained that his role was limited to granting ritualistic permission for repairs based on "divine will," the SIT now alleges he had close ties with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and was aware of the irregularities in the sponsorship deals used to facilitate the theft. Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Former Devaswom Secretary S Jayashree Appears Before SIT.

Background and Context

The controversy first surfaced in 2025 when discrepancies were noted in the gold inventory of the temple. The Kerala High Court subsequently intervened, appointing a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. The investigation has already led to the arrest of several high-ranking officials, including former TDB president A. Padmakumar and former Administrative Officer Murari Babu. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a parallel probe into potential money laundering and black money transactions associated with the stolen gold.

With the arrest of the chief priest, the SIT is expected to file a comprehensive report before the Kerala High Court, as the investigation into one of India's most significant temple scandals reaches its final stages.

