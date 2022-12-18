Mumbai, December 18: In a shocking incident, a woman was blackmailed, and sexually harassed by a 34-year-old man who extorted Rs 6.45 lakh from the woman on the pretext of sending out her pictures and videos in compromising positions. The accused, a model, also threatened to destroy her married life and threatened to kill her son if she does not give another Rs 18 lakh. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Driver Records ‘Drunken Confession’ of Employer’s Affairs With Live-In Partner’s Daughters, Extorts Rs 10 Lakh by Blackmailing.

As per the report published by the Mid-Day, the victim met the accused in 2021. They both dated each other, during which time the accused recorded several videos and pictures of them in compromising positions on a spy cam. The victim, in her complaint, said that the accused kept blackmailing her for almost a year from September 2021 until November 2022. He also stalked her on social media and abused her several times. Mumbai Shocker: Man Blackmails Minor Girl With Obscene Photos, Extorts Rs 25,000 in Bhandup; Held.B

According to the reports, the victim transferred Rs 95,000 through online mode and gave Rs 5.50 lakh in cash to the accused. However, he kept asking for more money. Fed up with constant harassment, the victim approached Malabar Hill police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections 354A, 417, 384, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the IT Act.

