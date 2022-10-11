Mumbai, October 11: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a man was held by Bhandup police for blackmailing and extorting Rs. 25,000 from a minor girl. The minor is a 16-year-old class 10 student, reported the Times of India.

As per the reports, the accused, a 25-year-old man, had befriended the minor on Instagram. They began chatting, which continued for some time. Later, he called her to his house for a meet. They talked for a while and then he took pictures of her in compromising positions. However, after some time the accused started harassing the minor for the money by threatening her that he will upload her pictures online. Scared, the girl started giving him money. According to the reports, the accused duped the girl of nearly Rs. 25,000. Mumbai Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Blackmails, Rapes Neighbour for 26 Years; Arrested.

However, following a complaint against the accused, cops booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act, and POCSO Act. The accused was produced before the special Pocso court, which remanded him to police custody. Gurugram Shocker: College Student Arrested for Raping, Blackmailing Minor Girl on WhatsApp with Nude Photo.

In a similar incident, on August 28, a 20-year-old boy who befriended a minor girl (17) and under the pretext of marriage had a sexual relationship with her, took pictures of her in a compromising position, blackmailed her with the pictures, and extorted Rs1.50 lakh, was arrested by Mumbai Police. Police said the victim and accused met each other on Instagram, exchanged mobile numbers, and became friends, which then turned into a love story.

