Navi Mumbai, November 1: A shocking case of blackmailing has come to light where a driver, who secretly recorded a drunken ‘confession’ of his employer about his alleged illicit relationship with the daughters of his live-in partner, extorted a sum of Rs 10.70 lakh from the businessman. As per the report by the Hindustan Times, the accused threatened the employer and his live-in partner saying he would send the recording to the daughters’ husbands.

Fed up with harassment, the live-in partner registered an FIR with the Taloja police when the blackmail continued despite paying money to the driver. Following the FIR, Taloja police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and his accomplice. Noida Shocker: Police Busts Gang for Recording Intimate Moments of Couple in OYO Rooms Through Hidden Cameras.

As per the reports, the complainant has been living with the 55-year-old businessman ever since she got separated from her husband. She has four daughters, out of which the eldest two are married while the third one lives with the couple and the youngest one is studying in another city. The complainant said that her husband told her that while on outstation work, his driver had got him drunk and made him say bad things about her and her daughters and confess his relationships, which the driver recorded without his knowledge. Odisha: Woman Blackmailer Arrested in Honey Trapping and Blackmailing Case, Assets Over Rs 30 Crore Seized.

The blackmailing started in August when the driver called them and started demanding money for his silence. The driver involved a friend of his and made the businessman pay around Rs 10.70 lakh in three installments. The complainant, however, approached the police when the driver demanded Rs 6 lakh more from the woman in return for not sending the recording to her sons-in-law. After the FIR, the accused and his friend went into hiding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).