Mumbai, April 25: A 21-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly circulating private pictures of a 19-year-old girl on Instagram and threatening her to share her intimate photos with him.

Indian Express reported that the girl approached the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police on April 19 after which a first information report (FIR) was registered and the case was transferred to the cyber police unit for investigations. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend's Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share

The girl in her complaint said that an unknown person using an account named ‘cinndivv_’ was circulating her private photos on Instagram to her friends and other people known to her. Further, he was threatening her to share with him her intimate photos. The police, with the help of Instagram, tracked down the accused and arrested him after verifying based on technical evidence that he had committed the crime. Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures

The accused who was identified as Aniket is a resident of a housing society in Mira Road (east). An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 354 (D) for stalking and 506 for criminal intimidation and 66 C for identity theft. The police seized his mobile phone and will send it to the forensic lab.

He was produced before a magistrate court and subsequently granted bail. “Any woman who is being threatened in such a manner must approach the local police,” said an official from the cyber unit of the MBVV police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).