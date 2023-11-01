Mumbai, November 1: A man from Mulund recently filed a complaint against his second wife for allegedly assaulting his 10-year-old daughter and burning her with incense sticks. The incident came to light after the minor girl's biological father lodged a complaint against his current wife, who filed a case of domestic violence against him last month. Cops said that the couple, who married each other after their divorces, fight often.

In his complaint, the 33-year-old man claimed that his present wife allegedly tortured his 10-year-old daughter from his first wife. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the complainant told cops that he and his wife would fight often over small issues. Due to this, his wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him in September 2023. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped, Assaulted by Father-in-Law in Ghatkopar; Five Family Members Booked.

The complainant said that he wrote a letter to Navghar police station nearly a month ago. In his letter, the man alleged that his daughter was reportedly assaulted by his wife. He also stated that his wife assaulted his minor daughter with a wooden stick. The complainant further claimed that his present wife also used to burn his daughter with incense sticks.

The man, who is into garment business said that the incident came to light when his daughter narrated her ordeal to his brother’s family members. An officer privy to the case said that the complainant married his present wife in 2018, after getting divorced from his first wife in 2016. The officer also said that the accused is also a divorcee. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped in Mulund; One Accused Arrested, Search On for Other.

The complainant lives with his 10-year-old daughter from his first wife and his second wife, and her minor daughter from her first husband. Acting on the man's complaint, the cops booked his second wife under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

