Did Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Sex Racket Operating Under Temple in Gorakhpur? Old Video of Mumbai Police Conducting Raid at Dance Bar in Andheri Shared With Misleading Claim

Mumbai, January 6: A video going viral on social media is allegedly claiming that the Uttar Pradesh police busted a sex racket recently. It is claimed that a prostitution racket allegedly operating underneath a temple in Gorakhpur was busted by cops. The viral video shows several women coming out of what appears to be a basement. The video was shared by a user on Instagram, who claimed that the clip is from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

"Video can be deleted. There's no news about it in the media," the caption of the post written in Hindi read. In the viral clip, several women are seen coming out of the basement as cops stand outside following the raid. While the alleged video claiming Uttar Pradesh police busted a sex racket operating under a temple in Gorakhpur appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral clip. Is the Government Offering INR 46,715 as Financial Aid to Poor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Viral Video Is Old and Shows Mumbai Police Conducting Raid at Deepa Dance Bar in Andheri

Old video of Mumbai police rescuing women during raid in Andheri goes viral with misleading claim (Photo Credits: Instagram/the_real_page_1)

A keyword search for "Sex racket Gorakhpur", "Sex racket busted temple", etc, did not yield any credible new reports or official confirmation confirming the incident in Uttar Pradesh. We also conducted a reverse image search on Google of the video and came across the same footage, which was uploaded on December 16 in 2021. Notably, the video was uploaded on the Marathi YouTube channel Vadalvara Live.

Original Video of Mumbai Police's Raid on Deepa Dance Bar in Andheri

As per the title of the video, the incient took place during a police raid at Deepa Dance Bar in Andheri. According to the news clip, the Mumbai Police raided Andheri's Deepa Dance Bar and apprehended 17 bar dancers who were hiding in a basement. Notably, the operation was carried out by the Mumbai Police's Social Service Branch with help from an NGO. We also came across the same video, which was uploaded by Nation Today on December 15, 2021, on Facebook. Is the Video Showing 'Man Turning Into Dog' at Mumbai's Gateway of India Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Old Video of Mumbai Police Raiding Dance Bar Goes Viral With Misleading Claim

The search also led us to an NDTV report of December 13, 2021, as per which, at least 17 women were rescued during a raid on a dance bar in Mumbai's Andheri. The report stated that the women were found inside a secret basement, which was connected to a make-up room. The police conducted a raid after they received a tip-off about women dancing in front of customers at the bar. Hence, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that UP police busted a sex racket operating underneath a temple in Gorakhpur is not true. An old video of a Mumbai police raid on a dance bar in Andheri is being shared with a misleading claim.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official YouTube Account of Vadalwara Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : Uttar Pradesh police busted a sex racket operating underneath a temple in Gorakhpur. Conclusion : Viral video is of Mumbai police's raid at Deepa Dance Bar in Andheri. It is being shared with misleading claim. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).