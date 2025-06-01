Mumbai, June 1: A 20-year-old man has died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said. Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said. Tourist Gets Hit by Running Train While Posing for Selfie on Railway Tracks in Taiwan, Dramatic Videos Show Traveller Sustaining Minor Injuries (Watch).

The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.17 pm, he said. Lifeguards at the spot later managed to pull the man out of the waters. They rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.