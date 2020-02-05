Mumbai Shocker: Man Pours Fuel on Woman After She Refuses to Withdraw Rape Complaint

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Mumbai, February 5: In a shocking incident, a man from Mira Road was arrested for pouring fuel-like substance on a 26-year-old female after she refused to withdraw her rape complaint. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday, when the man attempted to set her on fire.

The accused was arrested from Ahmedabad and he has been remanded in police custody by Thane Court. Both are Mira Road resident and the woman, a mother of two had filed a rape complaint against the accused on January 18. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Daughter, Blackmails Her Over Sex Video With Her Boyfriend.

On Friday, when the woman was returning home after buying some groceries, the accused along with a friend threatened her to make withdraw her rape complaint. He even forcefully handed her a stamp paper in which her no objection to the withdrawal of the case was typed. The woman refused to sign on those papers.

The accused left only to return with a fuel-like substance which he hurled at the woman. The fuel hit her eye and she complained of irritation, following which she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Police said that the fuel could be kerosene or petrol.