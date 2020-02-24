Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman at Home, Arrested

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Mumbai, February 24: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman at her home. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place when the woman was alone at her home and her mother had gone to the hospital for undergoing cancer treatment. The accused has been remanded to police custody till February 29.

The survivor's 75-year-old grandmother lodged a complaint and the accused is a friend of the survivor's brother. When the accused found the girl to be all alone, he entered and raped her. Locals found the woman crying for help and informed the neighbours. Mumbai Crime Report 2019: Rape Cases Up 14%, While Theft Tops Chart, But Down 6%.

In a similar shocking incident in Tripura, a 6-year-old girl was murdered after being raped by a 30-year-old man in southern Tripura. The accused, Kachakla Tripura, was arrested by the police. The victim was playing with Kachakla Tripura's daughter in the latter's courtyard at Ghorakappa village in Gomati district. The accused kidnapped the girl and after raping her repeatedly killed the minor and dumped her body in a jungle.