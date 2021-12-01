Mumbai, December 1: In a shocking incident, a woman hawker allegedly stole an infant girl in Mumbai's Kalachowki area on Tuesday noon. According to reports, the incident took place when the three-month-old baby girl and her mother were at home while her father was out for work. The accused reportedly pressed a chloroform-laced cloth over the girl's mother's mouth which made her unconscious. Following which, the hawker took the baby girl and fled the spot. Mumbai Shocker: 10-Month- Old Infant Abducted by Woman, Sold for Rs 1.50 Lakh.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused woman came to infant's house on pretext of selling plastic buckets in exchange of old mobiles or clothes. She allegedly followed the girl's mother to her home and pressed the chloroform-laced cloth on her mouth. The infant's mother lost her consciousness. The accused then allegedly took the baby girl and fled the spot. Mumabi: 5-day-old Baby Boy Stolen from Civic Hospital; Woman Booked

An FIR has been filed in the matter and police have launched investigation to track down the accused. “The crime branch has also started a parallel investigation and one of their teams has been questioning hawkers in the locality to get the details of the accused. We are making all efforts to trace the stolen child and espousing all possibilities,” DCP Vijay Patil of Zone 4 was quoted as saying by the HT. CCTV footage is also being looked into.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).